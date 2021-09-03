Leicester City given injury scare ahead of Manchester City clash

Leicester City FC Manchester City
Posted by

Leicester City have been handed an injury scare in the form of midfield star Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian is key to Brendan Rodgers’ plans, and indeed any hopes the Foxes have of going one better and breaking into the top four this season.

But he picked up an injury this week while on international duty, no doubt frightening Foxes fans in the process.

As reported by LeicestershireLive, Tielemans did not feature in Belgium’s 5-2 away win over Estonia on Thursday night due to an injury to his ankle.

The Foxes midfielder was left out of Belgium’s squad altogether, though it was said to be as a precaution.

More Stories / Latest News
John Barnes sends pointed message to Newcastle United fans amid difficult start
West Ham insiders claim key duo will be offered contract extensions in due course
Jack Grealish hits back at criticism over his Aston Villa exit in passionate tweet

Tielemans is said to be in contention to play as soon as Sunday after the knock, with the Red Devils set to take on Czech Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

Belgium are then back in action as soon as Wednesday when they take on Belarus.

Leicester fans could probably do without having to hope Tielemans comes through both of those games unscathed, especially after this injury, and especially given their first outing back after the international break is against Manchester City.

More Stories Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.