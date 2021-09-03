Liverpool and Man City target confirms via Instagram he has left Crystal Palace

A 16-year-old winger who has attracted interest from some of the Premier League’s elite has departed Crystal Palace.

Zion Atta is merely a teenager, but he’s already represented by super-agent Mino Raiola and wanted by some of the big-boys.

A report by the Daily Mail linked both Manchester City and Liverpool with a move to sign him.

AS Roma and Ajax were also named as potential suitors in the report.

If any of those four are still interested in signing him, which you’d imagine would be the case, they’ve just been handed a considerable chunk of encouragement.

Atta took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has left Crystal Palace. He stopped short of revealing who he would be signing for next.

Promising youngster Zion Atta has left Palace #cpfc pic.twitter.com/YPQQ0ZFaRi — Holmesdale Online (@Holmesdale) September 2, 2021

The youngster may well be moving elsewhere for a clearer path to first-team football, or perhaps he’s just another who has been disillusioned by agent Raiola.

Either way, with Patrick Vieira placing faith in the youngsters at Selhurst Park, it’s difficult to think of a better place he could’ve been. Let’s wait and see where he ends up…