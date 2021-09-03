Liverpool interested in signing Valencia utility man who scored on his Spain debut last night

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Valencia star Carlos Soler, who scored for Spain against Sweden on Thursday night.

Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window, with their sole acquisition Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, with the deal having been announced before the market even opened.

The lack of transfer activity will have been much to the frustration of the fanbase, especially considering the difficult campaign they endured last time around when defending the title.

While the Reds may not have made any considerable investment over the summer, that’s not to say they won’t in the future. The squad will need strengthening and money will be spent.

According to a report published by Fichajes, Valencia’s Carlos Soler is one player who the Merseyside club have identified as a potential future transfer target.

The report notes that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Soler and his ability to play in various different positions, including central midfield, where Liverpool have a spot.

Gini Wijnaldum departed on a free transfer with no replacement having been signed. Soler could cover in that area as well as several others, such is his versatility.

Fichajes note that Soler’s contract is up in the summer of 2023, which provides Liverpool with the chance to sign him for an affordable sum when next summer comes around.

Soler scored Spain’s opening goal while making his debut during their 2-1 defeat to Sweden on Thursday night. Could he be playing on Merseyside come the start of the 2021/22 campaign?