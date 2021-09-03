Joel Glazer’s decision to sanction the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo could end Anthony Martial’s Manchester United career, according to the Mirror.

Martial was once considered one of the most promising forwards on the planet, but his development into the player he was seemingly destined to become has stunted in recent seasons.

As a result, the Frenchman has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to do him any favours in his efforts to get back into the side.

As per the Mirror, Man United could now be prepared to cut their losses and sell him.

The report claims that, while Joel Glazer was previously unwilling to sign any players in Martial’s position through fear of complicating his path into the starting XI, he gave his blessing to the signing of Ronaldo.

While it’d be difficult for anyone to turn down Ronaldo under any circumstances, there does now appear to be less faith at Old Trafford that Martial will become a world-class player.

The Mirror’s belief is that Martial’s Man United career could now be over, with the club more willing to sanction a sale than ever before. This could be one to keep an eye on in January if Martial isn’t playing…