Examples continue to emerge of issues at Arsenal amid their poor start to the season.

Gunners fans have been discontent with how the club is run for some time, though the Stan Kroenke-led ownership group did try to appease fans with the commissioning of almost £160million this summer, according to the figure cited by the Mirror.

That spending figure was more than any other club in the Premier League, but it has not helped Arsenal in their opening games.

Having had a disappointing campaign of last, Arsenal have started on the wrong foot again, losing each of their first three games and conceding nine times.

And pressure is already beginning to mount on both Arteta and technical director Edu.

But it’s not surprising given the dysfunctional nature of that relationship.

According to The Athletic, the pair fully agreed on just one of six signings made this season – Martin Odegaard.

The other five were not totally agreed on, and that speaks volumes about the issues at the Emirates Stadium currently.

A good manager-sporting director relationship works on total agreements, on consensus of what is best for the club, not one constantly giving in to the other because it is easier.

Changes are needed at Arsenal if they are going to succeed and it’s clear they need tough people who will stand by their guns, even if that means there are disagreements behind the scenes.