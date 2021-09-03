Chelsea and Man United target could sign new West Ham contract – but only on one condition

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice COULD reportedly sign a new contract… but only on one condition.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham, with boyhood club Chelsea and Manchester United both thought to be interested in securing his services.

It has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Rice would leave West Ham sooner rather than later. That may well be the case, but 90min don’t rule out him signing a new contract.

Their report claims that Rice would be open to the idea of discussing an extension to his current Hammers deal.

HOWEVER – Rice would only be prepared to do so if it included a release clause. Jack Grealish negotiated a similar deal with Aston Villa last summer and is now playing for Manchester City.

If Rice were to sign a new deal, it would be faux show of commitment to West Ham. He would presumably get a pay-rise and a clear route out of the club, while West Ham would be able to guarantee a specific figure.

It remains to be seen just how high West Ham would want to price that release clause. You imagine it wouldn’t be far off the £100m Aston Villa banked in exchange for Grealish…