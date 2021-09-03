Chelsea and Man United target could sign new West Ham contract – but only on one condition

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice COULD reportedly sign a new contract… but only on one condition.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham, with boyhood club Chelsea and Manchester United both thought to be interested in securing his services.

It has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Rice would leave West Ham sooner rather than later. That may well be the case, but 90min don’t rule out him signing a new contract.

Their report claims that Rice would be open to the idea of discussing an extension to his current Hammers deal.

Declan Rice COULD sign a new West Ham contract

MORE: West Ham star expecting this season to be his last amid interest from Premier League giants

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham star expecting this season to be his last amid interest from Premier League giants
Man United forward could have Red Devils career ended after Joel Glazer gives transfer go-ahead
Cristiano Ronaldo return aligns with Manchester United replica shirt shortage

HOWEVER – Rice would only be prepared to do so if it included a release clause. Jack Grealish negotiated a similar deal with Aston Villa last summer and is now playing for Manchester City.

If Rice were to sign a new deal, it would be faux show of commitment to West Ham. He would presumably get a pay-rise and a clear route out of the club, while West Ham would be able to guarantee a specific figure.

It remains to be seen just how high West Ham would want to price that release clause. You imagine it wouldn’t be far off the £100m Aston Villa banked in exchange for Grealish…

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.