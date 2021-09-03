Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly spoken to Erling Haaland on the phone about the prospect of a future move to Manchester United.

This information comes from Todo Fichajes, who are not the most credible of sources, but you imagine Man United supporters will be keen to entertain any news relating to their interest in signing Haaland.

Haaland is one of the best strikers on the planet at current, despite being just 21-year-old. The 63 goals he has scored in 64 games for Dortmund are testament to that.

With the Norwegian having remained at Dortmund beyond the 2021 summer window, preparations for the scramble to get him through the door next time around have seemingly already begun.

Todo Fichajes believe that Solskjaer has spoken to Haaland on the phone on numerous occasions to discuss the possibility of the striker joining him at Old Trafford.

As is mentioned in the report, Haaland has a release clause in his Dortmund contract which becomes active next summer. That’s likely to spark a transfer battle like nothing we have seen before.

Man United are highly likely to be in the mix, with Edinson Cavani having just one year remaining on his contract. Solskjaer’s pre-existing relationship with Haaland could certainly assist them in their pursuit.