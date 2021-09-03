Tottenham hatch plan to sign top-class AC Milan midfielder without paying a penny

Tottenham could sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

Kessie is a key player for the Rossoneri and has played a considerable role in their resurgence. However, the Ivorian is out of contract in the summer of 2022, which leaves a major question mark over his future at the club.

You imagine top clubs around the world will be monitoring Kessie’s situation, with the opportunity to sign a player of his calibre without spending a penny not coming around everyday.

According to information published in a report by Football.London, Tottenham would ensure their name was in the conversation if Kessie did decide to leave AC Milan next summer.

The details are scarce, but there is clearly interest from Spurs, driven by new transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who is renowned for bagging a bargain in the transfer market.

Of course, there are developments to come, and Kessie may well end up extending his contract with AC Milan.

Still, this is one to keep an eye on for Spurs fans. Kessie would add much-needed steel and quality in the middle of the park for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men. He’d also cost nothing.