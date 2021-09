Venezuela has put up a fight against Argentina; however, going down to ten men, the challenge to keep up with the reigning Copa America champions.

Towards the end of the first half, Argentina finally breakthrough as Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso would find Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez to give them the 1-0 lead.

Down ten men, it becomes even more difficult for Venezuela to at least salvage a point at home while chasing the ball against an already talented Argentina side.