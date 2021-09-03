Video: Lionel Messi is one on the receiving end of a gruesome tackle

The Argentina national team faces the Venezuela national team as the reigning Copa America champions are looking to pad their lead in CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup qualifying standings.

However, midway through the first half, Argentinians everywhere held their breath as Lionel Messi was down after being on the receiving end of a tackle.

Messi was helping Argentina build up its attack; the 34-year-old received a gruesome tackle by Venezuelan defender Adrián Martínez, which initially garnered a yellow card.

Nonetheless, the referee went to VAR and ended up handing Martínez a straight red, putting Venezuela down to 10 men.