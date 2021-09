Venezuela has put up an admirable fight despite chasing the game while being down to ten men, but Argentina is beginning to display the gap in talent and the man advantage.

As the Argentine attack was building up, the lack of manpower from the Venezuelan side would show as an unmarked Joaquin Correa would be left to shot and beat goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez and scored Argentina’s second goal.

This strike all but wraps up the three points for Argentina.