West Ham insiders claim key duo will be offered contract extensions in due course

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham insiders Claret & Hugh have claimed that there could be new contracts in the pipeline for Czech duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

The Hammers will be competing in the Europa League this campaign, having had an unexpectedly brilliant season last time around.

David Moyes drafted in Alphonse Areola, Alex Kral, Nikola Vlasic and Kurt Zouma to reinforce his squad, but half the challenge for a club like West Ham is keeping their current players around.

As a result, it’s best for the club to be proactive in their efforts to secure their best players’ future. It appears as though West Ham will do that with Soucek and Coufal.

Tomas Soucek is reportedly in line for a new West Ham contract

MORE: Chelsea and Man United target could sign new West Ham contract – but only on one condition

More Stories / Latest News
Jack Grealish hits back at criticism over his Aston Villa exit in passionate tweet
Leeds United snub SIX offers for 19-year-old attacker in show of faith from Marcelo Bielsa
(Video) Raheem Sterling’s telling reaction to vile racial abuse during Hungary vs England

According to Claret & Hugh, both of the Czech Republic internationals will be offered new contracts by West Ham.

As is mentioned in the report, there has been suggestion that there is no cash left following West Ham’s summer spending spree – that appears to be wide of the mark.

If the information in the report is accurate, both Soucek and Coufal will have new contract offers communicated to their representatives in due course.

More Stories Tomas Soucek Vladimir Coufal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.