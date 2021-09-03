West Ham insiders claim key duo will be offered contract extensions in due course

West Ham insiders Claret & Hugh have claimed that there could be new contracts in the pipeline for Czech duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

The Hammers will be competing in the Europa League this campaign, having had an unexpectedly brilliant season last time around.

David Moyes drafted in Alphonse Areola, Alex Kral, Nikola Vlasic and Kurt Zouma to reinforce his squad, but half the challenge for a club like West Ham is keeping their current players around.

As a result, it’s best for the club to be proactive in their efforts to secure their best players’ future. It appears as though West Ham will do that with Soucek and Coufal.

According to Claret & Hugh, both of the Czech Republic internationals will be offered new contracts by West Ham.

As is mentioned in the report, there has been suggestion that there is no cash left following West Ham’s summer spending spree – that appears to be wide of the mark.

If the information in the report is accurate, both Soucek and Coufal will have new contract offers communicated to their representatives in due course.