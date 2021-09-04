A Brazilian media outlet reports David Luiz seems destined to end up with South American giant

In recent days, Flamengo supporters got excited about the possible arrival of defender David Luiz, who remains a free agent. However, the club’s director Marcos Braz tried to reduce the fans’ excitement. Even so, the name of David Luiz continues to be linked to the Brazilian club. 

According to information from the UOL Esporte, David Luiz would be closer to Flamengo due to the deal falling through with Benfica. In addition, the defender has not been receiving other polls from European football.

Furthermore, the lack of options, especially those in Europe, would make Flamengo more optimistic in the negotiation for David Luiz. It is worth noting that the club rejects having had any contact with the veteran defender.

David Luiz spent last season with Arsenal and has been out in the open market since his contract expired in June. After years playing in Europe, it seems as though the 34-year-old’s career seems destined to end up back in Brazil.

