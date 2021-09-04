Tottenham and Chelsea target could have wages doubled to convince him to snub transfer

Wolves are reportedly keen to offer Adama Traore a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from the Premier League’s big boys.

The Guardian reported towards the end of the transfer window that Spurs were in talks over the possibility of signing Adama, with an initial loan deal with an option to buy discussed.

The Telegraph also mentioned Chelsea as a potential suitor for the Spanish international after the Blues began transfer planning following their Champions League triumph.

Still, the transfer window has now closed, with Adama remaining a Wolves player. The club’s hierarchy are clearly intent on ensuring that remains the case long-term.

According to The Sun, Wolves are prepared to increase Adama’s wages from £55k-a-week to £120k-a-week in order to convince him to commit his future to the club.

As is the case with most situations like this, Adama’s future will be determined by whether he is driven by money or the idea of achieving success through winning major silverware.

While the winger is far from the full package, and his limitations have been well-documented, he is entirely unique and hugely effective. He could get a ‘big’ move if he wanted one.

Wolves will seemingly do everything in their power to prevent that happening, but the allure of clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea will be difficult to combat.