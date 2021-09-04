Terms agreed: Bombshell report claims Arsenal have deal in place for world-class manager to take charge in October

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms in principle with Antonio Conte as Mikel Arteta struggles to get the engines firing.

The Gunners are 20th in the Premier League after three games played, with the club having been no strangers to the bottom half of the table under Arteta’s stewardship.

While Edu and the rest of the Arsenal hierarchy have showed faith in the Spaniard, there’s only so much that can be endured before a difficult decision has to be made.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are already putting the pieces in place to replace Arteta, should the club decide to terminate his contract in the coming weeks.

Could Antonio Conte replace the struggling Mikel Arteta at Arsenal?

The report notes that terms have been agreed in principle with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, with a view to him taking the reins from October.

Conte would surely be the Arsenal fans’ preference to get through the door if the club did find themselves in need of appointing a new manager.

With the Italian available, and open to the idea of joining Arsenal, as per the report, you wonder why Stan Kroenke hasn’t already pulled the trigger and made it happen.

Granted, sacking a manager after three games is unconventional, but Arteta has had enough of an opportunity to make things work at Arsenal – and he’s failed.

