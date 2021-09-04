Arsenal star considered by Inter Milan as contract enters final year

Inter Milan have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leno hit the 100 Premier League appearance milestone for Arsenal last time around. Since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018, the German has been the main man between the sticks for the Gunners.

However, as is reported by Transfermarkt, his Arsenal contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022. With Aaron Ramsdale having been drafted in, it’s unclear whether he will stay at the Emirates beyond that point.

If Leno does decide it’s time to leave Arsenal, Italian champions Inter Milan will reportedly be waiting in the wings to offer him a contract. That’s the information provided in a report by Tuttosport.

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan

The report notes that there is similar doubt surrounding Samir Handanovic, whose contract with the Nerazzurri is running down. Leno is on the list of potential replacements, so it seems.

Tuttosport also mention Ajax’s Andre Onana as a potential target for Inter. Official words from club director Marc Overmars on ajax.nl revealed that Onana is currently training again, but only with the youth team.

Inter Milan are also reportedly keeping tabs on Andre Onana

“We have decided that Andre [Onana] will start goalkeeper training and team training sessions with Jong Ajax. The question, for now, is whether he will earn a spot with the first team in the long term.”

“We have now moved on without him and have recruited two keepers during his suspension. Both an experienced and a talented one, the latter being one with an eye on the future. The team has already started the season and is in the process of teambuilding.”

Inter have two realistic candidates to replace Handanovic on the table. There is no mention in the report by Tuttosport whether there is a definitive order of preference at this point in time.

