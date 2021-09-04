Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has questioned Gareth Southgate over his omission of a Manchester United star.

Mason Greenwood was omitted from the latest Three Lions squad, missing out on the current international break, which saw England beat Hungary ahead of games against Andorra and Poland.

Greenwood was set to be included in the Euro 2020 squad but missed out in a bid to recover from a long-running injury.

And he will now have his eyes set on the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar in the winter of 2022.

But it will be a concern for the forward that he has not been included in this latest squad, especially having scored three in three games for United so far this season.

And Winterburn has questioned that decision, but he does believe that Greenwood will ultimately feature regularly for the Three Lions.

“I think a few people were surprised to not see him involved and I don’t really know the reason why he wasn’t because he’s been in great form,” he told BuzzBingo.

“I’m sure at Gareth Southgate will have his reasons, but it is surprising to not see him in the squad.

“There’s a lot of excitement around Greenwood at Manchester United and the potential he has to develop into a great player.

“If his progression continues then we’ll see a lot of him, not only at Manchester United but for England as well.”

Greenwood’s omission is a questionable one given he is one of England’s best forwards, but we are not privy to the conversations behind closed doors.

Southgate could well have told Greenwood to take the extra time to get fully fit and fully confident ahead of next month’s internationals.

And either way, if the United star continues his current form, it will be impossible for Southgate not to pick him in October.