Sergio Aguero is showing signs of progress having suffered an injury early in his time at Barcelona.

The Argentine joined Barca on a free transfer this summer following 10 years at Manchester City, but his time at the club has not started well.

Aguero was ruled out for the first 10 weeks of the season after picking up a calf injury, and that was around the same time one of his closest friends, Lionel Messi, the man he joined Barcelona to play with, left the club.

That has already led to some suggestions Aguero may not actually play for Barcelona, or that he could leave as soon as January.

But in the meantime, the striker is working towards his return from injury, and he seems to be making some kind of progress.

And Barcelona have posted an image of Aguero working on the ropes in the gym to Twitter.

Given it’s an upper body exercise and Aguero injured his calf, it’s difficult to mark any actual progress from the image.

But the 33-year-old is expected to return around the middle of October.