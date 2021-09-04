Chelsea target forced to clarify tweet after misinterpretation from some of his followers

Reported Chelsea target Jules Kounde has been forced to clarify one of his tweets after misinterpretation from his followers.

As reported by the Guardian at the end of the transfer window, Chelsea failed in their attempts to prise Kounde away from Sevilla.

The Frenchman would have fitted like a glove at right centre-back in Thomas Tuchel’s system, but Chelsea were not successful in their attempts to get the transfer over the line.

The Athletic reported that Chelsea believed they had a deal with Sevilla, but the Spanish side moved the goalposts.

Kounde has not publicly commented on the situation, but sent out the below tweet on Friday.

The tweet, which was merely a quote from a track on Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was quickly jumped on by some of the defender’s followers.

Kounde was forced to send a follow-up tweet, urging his followers to calm down. Interestingly, the 22-year-old wrote in English – usually he tweets in French.

With Kounde having attracted interest from a club of Chelsea’s size, he ought to get used to this level of scrutiny on his every word and action.

Chelsea fans will take any suggestion of discontent as encouragement that he could be moving to Stamford Bridge either in January or next summer.

He’s probably learnt his lesson here and will not be sending out any more ambiguous tweets through fear of what could be interpreted.

