Kelechi Iheanacho has been impressing during international duty with Nigeria.

The Leicester City striker has turned things around in the last year or so to ensure he came into this season as an important part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans, even with Jamie Vardy remaining the go-to man.

And it seems the confidence amassed from last season’s 19-goal season has spilled over into this season.

Iheanacho scored the winner in the Community Shield win over Manchester City and has now scored twice for Nigeria during the international period.

The 24-year-old scored both of Nigeria’s goals in their 2-0 win over Liberia in the World Cup qualifiers.

Goooooooaaaaaallll.

Snr Man Kelechi Iheanacho with a brace in the first half. NGA 2-0 LBR pic.twitter.com/f9MPjUPep5 — Romzy_CFC (@mcson1) September 3, 2021

As you can see in the video above, the first was a low drive into the near post from outside the box, and the second was a brilliant touch and finish.

Rodgers and Leicester City fans will be hoping to see that kind of form again from Iheanacho heading into this season.