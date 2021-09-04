Liverpool forward ruled out of World Cup qualifier after sustaining knock on international duty

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has picked up a knock while on international duty with Japan.

Minamino spent the second-half of last campaign on-loan with Southampton, scoring two goals in ten Premier League appearances.

You wondered whether he’d be shipped off – either on loan or permanently – over the summer, but a Liverpool player he remains.

Minamino has little chance of getting into first-team contention at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp having a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal.

Still, Klopp will need to rely on the depth of his squad at times this season – Minamino will get his chances.

MORE: Liverpool interested in signing Valencia utility man who scored on his Spain debut last night

It’s for that reason that the German will be concerned to hear that Minamino has picked up an injury while on international duty with Japan.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Japanese FA have confirmed that the 26-year-old attacker will miss the World Cup qualifier against China after sustaining a knock.

There is no suggestion that Minamino has suffered anything serious, but after last season’s rotten luck, any injury problems will come as a concern to Liverpool fans.

Minamino will presumably be assessed in due course to determine the damage. Liverpool fans will be crossing their fingers that he’ll be back in action soon.