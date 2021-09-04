Jose Mourinho urges Arsenal midfielder to get COVID-19 vaccine via Instagram

Jose Mourinho has urged Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka to get the COVID-19 jab, via Instagram.

As was reported by the Daily Mail earlier in the week, the Swiss FA have confirmed that Xhaka is unvaccinated.

Xhaka contracted coronavirus over the international break, and as is mentioned in the report, a spokesperson for the Swiss FA felt it appropriate to publicly confirm the Gunners midfielder had turned down the chance to be vaccinated.

It is a personal choice for anyone to be vaccinated, even if the benefits have been proven to considerably outweigh the risks.

Perhaps all that Xhaka needed were the words of a wise man in his ear, and thanks to the powers of social media, he’s got them, albeit from an unlikely source.

Jose Mourinho has attempted to convince Xhaka to get vaccinated, looking out for a player who he was reportedly interested in signing over the summer.

Jose Mourinho comments on Granit Xhaka’s latest Instagram post encouraging the Arsenal midfielder to get vaccinated against COVID-19. #AFC pic.twitter.com/pGy5C4X2ig — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 3, 2021

As was reported by the BBC, AS Roma, managed by Mourinho, had an offer rejected for Xhaka, with the figure proposed not meeting Arsenal’s valuation.

Mourinho is perhaps attempting to ensure Xhaka is as healthy as can be, should he intend to launch another attempt to sign him in the future.

The more likely reality is that ‘The Special One’ wants footballers to set the example by taking the vaccine and do their part to end this pandemic.