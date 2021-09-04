Major injury concern for Newcastle with forward set for spell on the sidelines

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson could be set for a spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Wilson has been a key player for Newcastle under Steve Bruce, netting 14 goals in 29 appearances.

That’s a healthy return for a player leading the line in a side which has been accused of being overly negative at times.

Newcastle’s reliance on the former Bournemouth striker cannot be overstated, which is why his new injury problem will come as such a concern.

As is reported by the The Shields Gazette, Wilson suffered a thigh injury during Newcastle’s draw with Southampton last time out.

There are now fears that he could be set to spend a few weeks on the sidelines, which would be a major blow for Steve Bruce.

Wilson has already netted twice in three Premier League games this season. His early-season form could now be disrupted by yet another muscle injury.

Newcastle fans will be nervously waiting to learn the severity of his issue.