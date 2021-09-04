Suggestions Newcastle United star will be ‘quite angry’ over club’s transfer failures

Former Newcastle United player Malcolm Macdonald claims that Joe Willock would have been bitterly disappointed with the Magpies’ transfer business this summer.

Newcastle managed to turn Willock’s impressive loan stint into a permanent transfer. It was a show of intent from Steve Bruce’s men in the transfer market, a rarity.

However, Newcastle failed in their efforts to sign any players beyond the former Arsenal midfielder, with there being obvious voids in the squad and now possibility of rectifying them.

Former Magpie Malcolm Macdonald has been speaking on the latest edition of NUFC Matters, and he believes Willock will feel let down by Newcastle’s lack of activity:

“I would imagine that Willock, beyond all the other players, will be quite angry that there wasn’t further strengthening beyond him.”

“And I think we saw last Saturday that it’s going to be a very long season, let’s put it that way. Things aren’t right, that’s for sure.”

Willock made a major career decision moving to St. James’ Park, he won’t have done it to find himself in a dog fight at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they are just a few injuries away from being in serious trouble. That’ll be a concern for everyone – Willock included.