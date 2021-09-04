David Beckham’s son pens first professional footballing contract at 19-years-old

David Beckham’s son, Romeo, has signed his first professional contract with a team in the third-tier of the U.S footballing pyramid.

Beckham, a world-class footballer with a golden legacy, managed to get his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, into the Arsenal academy. However, he was later released.

Romeo is the next hope from Becks’ perspective, and he looks on track to make it. As is reported by the Mirror, he has signed his first professional contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

The 19-year-old will be playing for Fort Lauderdale who compete in USL League One. It’s essentially the equivalent of EFL League One, the third-tier.

Romeo will be hoping to impress in order to get opportunities in the team and gradually make his way up the U.S league system.

It’s farfetched to imagine him ever having as good a career as his father did, but let’s not rule him out at this early stage in his career.