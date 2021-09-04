Cristiano Ronaldo makes ambitious demand of his new Manchester United teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded that his teammates win the Premier League title this campaign.

The Portuguese forward, just like his new Manchester United teammates, fell short of winning the league last term.

While Man United were second best to rivals Man City, Juventus endured a forgettable campaign and were fortunate to even secure Champions League football.

Ronaldo need not worry about the struggles of ‘The Old Lady’ any longer, but he is seemingly desperate for Man United to not repeat the same mistakes this campaign.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo has spoken with Bruno Fernandes and asked him to tell the rest of the squad of his expectation for them to deliver the Premier League title.

The Red Devils haven’t been entirely convincing this season to date, having drawn against Southampton and narrowly scraped a win away against Wolves.

If they are going to beat the likes of Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool to the title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are going to need to improve.

Thankfully, adding the greatest goalscorer of all-time into your attack is a pretty fool-proof way of ensuring you’ll take forward strides. Ronaldo is only going to improve this Man United team.

Whether they’ll have enough to deliver the league title remains to be seen. Their tussle with Newcastle United a week today ought to tell us more.