Manchester United star pulls out of England squad after picking up knock in training

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been forced to withdraw from the England squad.

Sancho, who signed for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, is a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 21-year-old is one of the most promising young players on the planet, though perhaps hasn’t shown that quality on the international stage, yet.

Unfortunately for Sancho and England fans alike, he won’t get the opportunity to do it against Andorra on Sunday night.

The Red Devils star has withdrawn from the squad after picking up an injury during England training.

England confirmed via a short statement on englandfootball.com that Sancho sustained a ‘minor knock’ while training with his Three Lions teammate.

As a result, he won’t be risked as England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Andorra tomorrow evening.

A key detail from Man United fans’ perspective is that it notes in the statement Sancho is expected to be fit and available for next Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United.

Considering that is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for the club, that’s one game Sancho would not want to be missing out on.