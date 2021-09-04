Manchester United star pulls out of England squad after picking up knock in training

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been forced to withdraw from the England squad.

Sancho, who signed for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, is a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 21-year-old is one of the most promising young players on the planet, though perhaps hasn’t shown that quality on the international stage, yet.

Unfortunately for Sancho and England fans alike, he won’t get the opportunity to do it against Andorra on Sunday night.

The Red Devils star has withdrawn from the squad after picking up an injury during England training.

MORE: Why Jesse Lingard stayed at Manchester United beyond the transfer deadline

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea target forced to clarify tweet after misinterpretation from some of his followers
Tottenham identify three players as potential summer 2022 transfer targets
Liverpool forward ruled out of World Cup qualifier after sustaining knock on international duty

England confirmed via a short statement on englandfootball.com that Sancho sustained a ‘minor knock’ while training with his Three Lions teammate.

As a result, he won’t be risked as England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Andorra tomorrow evening.

A key detail from Man United fans’ perspective is that it notes in the statement Sancho is expected to be fit and available for next Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United.

Considering that is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for the club, that’s one game Sancho would not want to be missing out on.

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.