Sol Campbell has told Arsenal director Edu where he might be going wrong with his transfer policy.

The Gunners have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, signing as many as six players and spending over £150million, as cited by the Mirror.

But while a long season lies ahead, the Gunners’ new man have not helped them improve just yet.

Following a disappointing season of last, Mikel Arteta’s men have lost three straight games to kick off the season, conceding nine goals in the process.

And while it remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s transfer efforts will pay off this season, former defender Campbell believes a change in tactic might just be in order.

The former centre-back thinks one or two targeted signings might just be more worth the money than the scatter approach the Gunners appear to have gone for, though he was complimentary of the club’s spending.

“Arsenal have been incredibly busy,” he told talkSPORT via the Mirror. “It’s nice… they’re trying!

“Takehiro Tomiyasu, from Bologna. He’s a defender, good, 22, looks strong – another potential player. That’s what we’re looking at at the moment.”

He added: “I’d rather take two transfers – money and wages – and buy a ready-to-go player and then you can pad it out with some other potentials as well,” the 46-year-old stated.

“I’d much prefer that type of way and build up over the next two or three years.

“Every year buy those kind of signature players that can give you that instant success… instant success? Well maybe proven and they’re more likely going to work out.

“Sometimes you need to join two transfer fees and the money to sign those [signature] players.

“They should look at that and balance it out with potential.”

Campbell does have a point, but Arsenal’s problem heading into this season was that they squad was so much short in quality compared to many of the teams that finished above them last season.

That meant they had to improve in a number of different areas this summer in order to stand a chance of competing for a return to Europe this time around.