Thiago Alcantara admits he had a difficult time adjusting to the pace of the Premier League in his early days at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds ahead of last season from Bayern Munich and he arrived for what was a tricky year for Liverpool.

An improved end to the season saw Jurgen Klopp’s men finish third, but they spent large parts of the season battling it out for a top four finish, struggling amid a number of injuries to key players.

Thiago played a key part, but he came under criticism in the early part of his spell at Anfield having struggled to adjust to the change in style having won all there is to win at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

And in an interview with the Daily Mail, Thiago has spoken about those difficulties and how he has improved since to be better prepared for the current season.

“In terms of the Premier League, I’ve had a year to experience how competitive the game is and the speed of play,” said the midfielder.

“As is always the case when you’re adapting, it has been a good year but at the start I had tough times. I feel that I’ve overcome those now and I’m looking forward to this season.

“When I arrived here I was already clear on what I could bring to the team and what the team could give to me.

“We’ll continue working together and I think that we’re always discovering new things, both in terms of those of us that have been here [for a period] and those players that come in.

“That’s how you create that harmony within the group to be able to perform at the highest level and evolve.”