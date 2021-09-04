Tottenham midfielder set for crunch talks with hierarchy after summer of transfer speculation

Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly set for crunch talks with the Tottenham hierarchy over his future.

Spurs made a hefty investment to get Ndombele through the door. His performances at Lyon made him one of the hottest properties in European football.

While the Frenchman has shown flashes of brilliance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has been unable to produce his best performance level on a consistent basis.

The feeling was that Ndombele would have left over the summer if a proposal came in which suited all parties. Clearly, it didn’t, with the 24-year-old still a Spurs player.

With him having no choice but to spend at least the first-half a Tottenham player, he’s now set for crunch talks with the club’s hierarchy, reports the London Evening Standard.

Ndombele has little choice but to smooth over his relationship with Tottenham and Nuno Espirito Santo in order to get back out on the pitch.

You imagine that’s the purpose of this conversations.