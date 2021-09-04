Tottenham identify three players as potential summer 2022 transfer targets

The summer transfer window has only just come to an end, but Tottenham are already reportedly planning ahead for next year.

Tottenham had a successful summer transfer window, having drafted in Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal, Pierluigi Gollini and Pape Matar Sarr.

Fabio Paratici has joined Daniel Levy’s crack transfer team, with there being a clear change in strategy since his arrival at the club.

There is still a considerable amount of work to be done for Spurs to bridge the gap between them and their top six rivals – but Paratici appears to be on the case.

MORE: Tottenham and Chelsea target could have wages doubled to convince him to snub transfer

According to Fichajes, three players have already been earmarked as potential transfer targets for Tottenham next summer.

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Franck Kessie (AC Milan) and Houssem Aouar (Lyon) are all being eyed by the North London giants, as per the report by Fichajes.

While all three are quality players in their own right, you have to question whether they’re of the required calibre to get Tottenham into the title conversation.

When Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo, Tottenham shopping below the world-class level will only see them fall further behind.

All due respect to the aforementioned players.