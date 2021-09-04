West Ham hold talks over ending £70k-a-week defender’s contract two years early

West Ham are reportedly open to the idea of terminating Winston Reid’s contract, with the defender unlikely to feature in David Moyes’ plans.

Reid was once a cornerstone in West Ham’s defence, but his significance within the Hammers squad has reduced considerably over the past few years.

With the Hammers having made Craig Dawson’s loan permanent while also signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, Reid has fallen even further down the pecking order.

As a result, according to Football Insider, West Ham have now held talks over the prospect of terminating the veteran’s contract.

The report notes that Reid has two years remaining on his £70k-a-week contract, which is a hefty figure to be playing someone who is contributing little.

West Ham are now considering a mutual termination agreement, which would see them hand Reid a lump sum in exchange for his premature departure.

It looks to be a proposal that’d suit all parties – it remains to be seen whether Reid would be willing to agree to it.