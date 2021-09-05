£20m-rated Arsenal star could be attractive for West Ham and join for free

It’s fair to say that David Moyes has completely turned around the opinions of his management suitability in the Premier League.

The Scot has guided West Ham into Europe for the first time in an age, and playing some of the best football seen at the club in years.

Moreover, his forays into the transfer market have been consistently excellent, and, perhaps remarkably, the Hammers look a good bet to do well again this season.

If some of the club’s biggest stars can steer clear of injury, there’s no reason why Moyes can’t oversee some long overdue glory for the east Londoners.

One player that it could be worth him casting his eye over as someone who can complement the squad Moyes already has is Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

The £20m-rated youngster was on the verge of leaving in the summer window, with Crystal Palace having expressed an interest, however, the deal fell through.

Given that Nketiah can sign a pre-contract in January according to The Sun, and therefore move for free, he’s a youngster well worth looking at and, keeping him in London could well be attractive for the player, who therefore won’t need to up sticks and move elsewhere.

