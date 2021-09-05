If Barcelona loaning Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid wasn’t a surprise, the manner in which it came about at the last knockings of the transfer window, arguably was.

With Lionel Messi off of the books in the shock of the summer, the Frenchman’s move meant that Joan Laporta was a little further along in his attempt to bring down the club’s astronomical wage bill.

Under former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Catalans were operating with salaries at 110 percent of income. Clearly, an unsustainable situation.

Whomever came in after him was going to have to mount a serious clean up operation.

To Laporta’s credit, he has made some very difficult decisions in a short space of time, and, certainly for 2021/22, it’s going to be another transitional campaign for Barca.

His business sense appears to be much more suited to the Catalans after Sport revealed another nail in Bartomeu’s coffin: the total cost of Griezmann’s contract.

The outlet note that the Frenchman earned 17m euros in his first season and 18m in his second. He would’ve earned 19m this season, 20m next and 21m in the final campaign of his five-year contract.