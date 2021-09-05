Arsenal identify two positions to strengthen in upcoming transfer windows

Arsenal are reportedly likely to target two more signings in upcoming transfer windows, with a midfielder and a centre-forward said to be on the club’s agenda.

This is according to a report in The Athletic, who provide a summary of how the Gunners went about their business this summer, whilst offering an idea of who could be targeted in the future.

It certainly makes sense that, after strengthening in defence with Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal could now look to improve at the other end of the pitch.

Martin Odegaard came in this summer after an initial loan from Real Madrid, but Arsenal still look in need of more in midfield, and will soon surely have to think about signing a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have had a woeful start to the season and it’s not too surprising that they already have plans in place for more new additions.

AFC supporters will be pleased with players like White, Odegaard and Tomiyasu, but this squad is still some way off being the finished product that can achieve a top four finish once again.

