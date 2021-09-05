Arsenal interested in signing high-potential Swedish forward with £77m release clause

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Swedish international striker Alexander Isak.

Isak, who is 21-years-old, set pulses racing at Euro 2020 over the summer with his purposeful and classy performances for his country.

The former Borussia Dortmund man netted 17 La Liga goals last term, a strong return, but one you feel he has a great chance of bettering in the future.

Isak has immense potential, potential that Arsenal are thought to be interested in harnessing.

According to Todo Fichajes, Mikel Arteta’s men are interested in signing the striker from Real Sociedad.

MORE: Arsenal star considered by Inter Milan as contract enters final year

The report notes that there are doubts over the Arenal futures of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arsenal were to find themselves in need of a new striker, Isak’s ability to make an immediate impact, while also having his best years ahead of him, could make him an attractive option.

It’s claimed by Todo Fichajes that Isak has a €90m [£77m] release clause in his contract with La Real.

That’s a figure which it’s difficult to imagine Arsenal paying, but one that would be perfectly justifiable considering how many potentially world-class years lie ahead for the forward.

Arsenal are unlikely to be the only top club keeping tabs on him. Let’s wait and see if the club are able to make any progress.