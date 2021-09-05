Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe responded to Amazon Prime Video with ‘myself’ when asked who should get their own All or Nothing documentary series on the platform.

The Gunners are already the focus of All or Nothing, with the north London outfit being followed by the Amazon cameras this season – which looks to be a masterful capture so far, as we’ll get to see a behind-the-scenes look at the side’s nightmare start to the new Premier League season.

Pepe expressed that he has ‘stories to tell’ and ones that are ‘unusual’, as he believes that his ‘journey’ would make for an ‘interesting story’ to be documented.

Whilst Pepe may have struggled to prove the club-record fee of £72m that Arsenal spent on his services, per BBC Sport, it would be nice to know more about his personal life and journey to stardom.

The 26-year-old started his football career with fifth-tier French side Poitiers, impressing enough to earn a move to Angers and later establishing himself as one to watch at Lille, after a loan to Orleans.

See More: Arsenal legend praises transfer business but singles out one failed experiment

Pepe feels that a documentary on his life and career to date would make for an ‘interesting story’:

“Well, myself. I have stories to tell, unusual ones.”

“My journey was an unusual one so I probably have an interesting story to tell.”

More Stories / Latest News Emiliano Martinez ‘didn’t want to’ join Arsenal ahead of 2010 transfer Video: Quickly taken Trent Alexander-Arnold corner sees Jesse Lingard set up an England goal for Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka vs Andorra Some Man Utd fans react to Jesse Lingard’s England brace and Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Pepe has made three appearances for the Gunners so far this season, but has been unable to prevent Mikel Arteta’s side from losing in the two top-flight outings that he’s played in.

The winger has shown glimpses of world-class quality at Arsenal, but he’s largely failed to truly live up to his price tag, with inconsistency seeing him out of the Gunners’ starting lineup during a few periods.

It would certainly be interesting to learn about Pepe’s journey from a personal perspective, like the challenges his Ivorian family may have faced during his upbringing in France.

Pepe has shown that he’s an excellent dribbler and has the X-factor capability to produce big goals, but he’ll have to show it a lot more to help push the side up the table.

It’s worth reiterating that some unflattering runs from Pepe are not solely the ace’s fault, his teammates and Arteta could find a better way to play to their club-record signing’s strengths.

It would certainly be interesting to learn about Pepe’s journey from a personal perspective, like the challenges his Ivorian family may have faced during his upbringing in France.

The fact that Pepe mentioned himself suggests that the Ivory Coast international would be open to sharing an in-depth look at his career to date and life, should a series be commissioned ASAP?