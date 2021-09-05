Manchester United had long-standing interest in new Real Madrid signing

Manchester United reportedly had a long-standing interest in a potential transfer deal for Eduardo Camavinga.

The French wonderkid has just joined Real Madrid after shining at Ligue 1 side Rennes, and Marca claim a move to the Bernabeu was always his preference despite interest from Man Utd dating back to last summer.

Camavinga looks an outstanding prospect who could prove to be a great signing for Real, though it’s a shame we won’t get to see him in the Premier League any time soon.

United could also have benefited from signing a midfielder this summer, having done well to strengthen their attack and defence with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Eduardo Camavinga left Rennes for Real Madrid this summer
While this is undoubtedly a stronger United squad than last season, it still seems pretty clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with strengthening in the middle of the park after some poor early-season form from Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Camavinga looks like he would have been ideal in that role, but instead he’ll likely make a fine long-term replacement for players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Madrid.

