Manchester United had long-standing interest in new Real Madrid signing

Manchester United reportedly had a long-standing interest in a potential transfer deal for Eduardo Camavinga.

The French wonderkid has just joined Real Madrid after shining at Ligue 1 side Rennes, and Marca claim a move to the Bernabeu was always his preference despite interest from Man Utd dating back to last summer.

Camavinga looks an outstanding prospect who could prove to be a great signing for Real, though it’s a shame we won’t get to see him in the Premier League any time soon.

United could also have benefited from signing a midfielder this summer, having done well to strengthen their attack and defence with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

While this is undoubtedly a stronger United squad than last season, it still seems pretty clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with strengthening in the middle of the park after some poor early-season form from Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Camavinga looks like he would have been ideal in that role, but instead he’ll likely make a fine long-term replacement for players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Madrid.