Report claims Manchester United star has agreed deal for 2022 summer departure

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly agreed to join Boca Juniors next summer.

Cavani signed for Man United last summer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract came to an end.

He netted a total of 17 goals in his debut campaign for Man United, with one of those coming in the Europa League final.

The Uruguayan has been a great servant to the Red Devils thus far, and will have a role to play in the months ahead.

However, as is reported by Transfermarkt, his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

According to Todo Fichajes, Cavani has already determined where his next move will be.

The report claims that Cavani will be moving closer to home by joining Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

The suggestion is that this is all but a done deal already, but we’d take that with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Cavani has barely begun his second season as a Man United player, it’s unlikely he’ll already be working on his exit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be relying on the veteran forward to deliver at the vital moments again this campaign.

Although, something tells us that he might find himself being overshadowed by a certain Portuguese frontman.