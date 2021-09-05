Chelsea boost as Romelu Lukaku picks up yellow card suspension

Good news, Chelsea fans… Romelu Lukaku will NOT be travelling with the Belgium squad to face Belarus away from home.

Lukaku has enjoyed a superb international break with his country, having scored three goals in two appearances, as well as making his 100th appearance for the Red Devils.

The 28-year-old has become the headline act for both club and country. He has to be considered among the best players in the world, with Lukaku now at the absolute peak of his powers.

It’s for that reason that Thomas Tuchel will have been concerned to have had Lukaku flying to face Belarus away from home on this coming Wednesday, with Chelsea playing on the Saturday.

Tuchel is in pursuit of the Premier League title and will not want to have to leave Lukaku out of the side for the clash with Aston Villa as a result of his unfavourable conditioning or fatigue.

However, he need not worry about that any longer…

Romelu Lukaku gets a yellow. Suspended for the next game. In London some will be happy. pic.twitter.com/pxC13tHAyT — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) September 5, 2021

Lukaku picked up a rather convenient yellow card in the 76th minute of Belgium’s win over Czech Republic this evening, just five minutes before being replaced by Michy Batshuayi.

As a result, he’s suspended for the upcoming trip to face Belarus, which will presumably free him up to return to London early and prepare with his teammates ahead of the Villa game.

Masterclass.