(Video) Chelsea striker Armando Broja wins pivotal World Cup qualifier for Albania with emphatic finish

Chelsea striker Armando Broja scored a HUGE goal for Albania in World Cup qualifying on Sunday night.

After a successful stint with Vitesse Arnhem last time around, Broja was shipped out on loan to Southampton for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

Broja netted twice on his debut for Southampton in the League Cup, wasting no time showing the Saints fans what he’s capable of in front of goal.

The teenager’s latest victim were the Hungarian National Team, with Broja having netted an 87th minute winner for Albania in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

What a finish that is…

ARMANDO BROJA !!! pic.twitter.com/Ug0Yz88qId — Le Football en VOD XXXV (@FootballXXXV) September 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of M4 Sport

Armando Broja’s winner ??

Albania vs Hungary 1:0 pic.twitter.com/VQpOQKHKf7 — Taulantus (@makaqukulani) September 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of RTSH Sport

MORE: (Video) Chelsea star Reece James moves into midfield and smashes crossbar with brilliant long-range effort

Broja’s goal saw Albania move up to second in Group I, behind only England, who have won every single World Cup qualifier to date, scoring 17 and conceding just once.

His ability to deliver on the international stage at the age of just 19 is quite remarkable. Broja doesn’t appear to be phased by anything, which is hugely exciting for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen how much Premier League game-time he’ll get, with Southampton having Adam Armstrong and Che Adams at their disposal.

However, you get the feeling that, were Ralph Hasenhüttl to give him a run of games in the side, he wouldn’t disappoint…