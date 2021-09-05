Callum Hudson-Odoi can still play for Chelsea in the Champions League despite being left out of their squad for the competition.

The young winger, who has largely struggled for games under Thomas Tuchel, was only included in the club’s B-list for the upcoming Champions League campaign.

And given he was not in the 25-man squad, that led to concern from some fans that Hudson-Odoi would not be able to compete in the Champions League.

But that is not the case. The UEFA rules state that clubs don’t need to register players under the age of 21 in their 25-man list because they come under the ‘homegrown rule’.

That allows clubs like Chelsea to save a space on their 25-man primary list and still use players like Hudson-Odoi whenever they need to in the Champions League this season.

Having said that, the winger has featured sparingly under Tuchel and is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

The young wide man will be hoping he can find some minutes as the season progresses, and perhaps even in the Champions League as the Blues look to defend their title.