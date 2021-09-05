Billy Gilmour turned in a silky display for Scotland against Moldova last night, earning the Chelsea starlet Man of the Match honours after the Tartan Army’s 1-0 win in the World Cup qualifying tie.

Gilmour played 73 minutes for Scotland before being substituted, a brief highlights package shows that the 20-year-old was providing the drive from midfield with an energetic performance.

The central midfielder, who is on loan at Norwich for the season, almost scored after some lovely link-up play – holding off pressure and playing a tidy one-two before sending his close-range shot wide.

It’s another classy performance from Gilmour in an important tie for the national team, having also won Man of the Match honours in Scotland’s draw against England during Euro 2020 this summer.

The talent that Gilmour possesses is certainly special and he’s quickly become a key player for Scotland, it’s rare to see someone with five caps to their name holding such a vital role.

See More: Fears over Chelsea star’s Champions League participation put to bed despite squad decision

Take a look at some of the wonderkid’s silky play last night below:

Pictures from FIFA.

More Stories / Latest News Roy Keane issues verdict on Gareth Southgate’s Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment (Video) Jesse Lingard pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo signing with England goal celebration When Cristiano Ronaldo will start training with Manchester United after early Portugal return

Gilmour has started all three of Norwich’s Premier League encounter so far this season, though the Scotsman has been unable to stop the Canaries from losing all three of those ties.

Chelsea and Norwich supporters will be absolutely delighted with Gilmour’s feat during the international break, they’ll be hoping that this gives him a boost for when club football returns.