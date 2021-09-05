Antonio Conte to Arsenal speculation clarified by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Antonio Conte has an agreement in place to become the new Arsenal manager.

Arsenal, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, will surely find themselves in need of a new manager if Mikel Arteta is unable to stop the slump.

Arteta has had a considerable amount of time to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around, but has so far been unable to do so.

Naturally, with him being a once Premier League champion AND currently unemployed, Antonio Conte would be the obvious pick to replace him.

There doesn’t appear to be anything imminent, though. Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter clarify that there is no agreement in place between Arsenal and Conte.

That shouldn’t come as a shock. Sacking Arteta would be a huge embarrassment for Stan Kroenke and Edu, both of whom placed such a considerable amount of faith in the experienced coach.

It would also be grossly inappropriate for Arsenal to be approaching other managers over the possibility of taking Arteta’s job while he remains in the dugout at the Emirates.

You cannot rule out the possibility of Conte one day taking the Arsenal job, but it doesn’t sound as though it’s likely to happen anytime soon.

