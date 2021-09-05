Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has responded to talk of ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte possibly replacing Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The Italian tactician enjoyed plenty of success in his brief time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League title with a slightly unfancied squad in his first season in charge in 2016/17, and then the FA Cup the following year.

Bosnich now thinks Conte is the kind of name Arsenal need to be associated with as they look to get back to their best, and he thinks the former Inter Milan manager would also relish the challenge of trying to revive the Gunners…

?Antonio Conte is "PERFECT" for Arsenal! If Arsenal want to get back to where they were they need a manager like Conte! WINNING is the ultimate thing in professional sport! Mark Bosnich @TheRealBozza backs #AFC to sign Conte! ? Full Interview – https://t.co/6TxNci8Kdy pic.twitter.com/PQ5QOxrPTr — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) September 5, 2021

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping a change is made soon after Arteta’s dreadful start to the season.