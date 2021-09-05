Even now, the world record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain still seems scarcely believable.

It’s been four years since the shock transfer of the Brazilian, when the Ligue Un giants paid his release clause of 222m euros.

It was so far above any transfer fee that had gone before as to be preposterous, but it signalled the intent from Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club’s backers.

Unfortunately for the club and player, he has still yet to deliver a Champions League, and is as far away from winning the Ballon d’Or on a personal level than ever.

Whilst the move can’t necessarily be labelled a disaster, neither can it be seen as a brilliant success.

Particularly when you take into account the true cost of the move to date. According to figures obtained by El Mundo and cited by AS, thus far the operation has cost PSG a staggering 489,228,117 euros.

With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi alongside him for this season, there’ll never be a better chance for Neymar to add a second Champions League to his resume, and make PSG’s outlay worthwhile.