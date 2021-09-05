Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United during the coming week following his transfer from Juventus.

The former Real Madrid star returned to United 12 years following his departure to the Spanish capital, joining on deal worth an initial £13.5million, according to Transfermarkt.

And he is already in Manchester following a suspension for Portugal which saw him released from his national squad following heroics in their win over the Republic of Ireland.

But Ronaldo has not instantly linked up with his new club, yet to join training as he gets some extra time to bed back into the city he spent six years living in the first time around.

Though, Tom McDermott has detailed when Ronaldo will join in United training.

And it’s reported via the Daily Star that Ronaldo will officially link up with his new teammates this coming Thursday.

That will give the Portuguese star two days of training before the Reds’ home clash with Newcastle United when he will hope to make his second debut for the club.