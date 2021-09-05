The saying that as one door closes another opens has never been truer than in Daniel James’ case.

Welsh wing wizard, James, was never really given the opportunity to express himself fully at Manchester United, and with Cristiano Ronaldo now taking centre-stage at Old Trafford, James knew his days were completely numbered.

Thankfully, former potential suitors, Leeds United, stepped in and saved the day with a four-year contract, and Wales boss, Rob Page, believes that it’s exactly the right move at the right time for the 23-year-old.

With time on his side too, the Yorkshiremen could well see the best of the player.

MORE: Thiago’s tough time at Liverpool

“We’ve protected him a little bit because he hasn’t been on the pitch since the last game for Man United,” Page was quoted as saying to Wales Online, cited by Leeds Live.

“He had a stressful couple of days with travelling and getting his medical done. Then flying him out later that evening.

“He’s trained [on Friday] and he looks really bright. Fully focused and ready for the game.

“He’s going to a great club with a well-respected manager who in my opinion will get the best out of him. And he’s obviously going to be really excited about that prospect. It’s a four-year contract, so he can get his head down now and really enjoy his football.

“Everybody’s seen the ability DJ’s got. We’ve seen snippets of it at international level. He’s been first class for us. When you got to a team like Leeds with manager like Bielsa, who demands high intensity for 90 minutes, he will always have that ability if you get him extremely fit.

“We’re only going to benefit from it. To have someone of DJ’s ability, getting into the 80th minute and not have to worry about substitutions because he’s got that resilience now in him and the fitness to be able to sustain that for 90 minutes, then we’ll get the complete player.”

With a point to prove after what has turned out to be a wasted couple of years at Old Trafford, James is going to be hungry to hit the ground running.

More Stories / Latest News Patrick Vieira preparing to blood highly-rated Crystal Palace youngster against Tottenham Thomas Tuchel names the Chelsea player who is a “pleasure” to coach Karim Benzema issues verdict on Real Madrid’s failed Kylian Mbappe transfer

Alongside a young, talented group of players, this could, finally be a Premier League breakout season for the star.