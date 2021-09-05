Manchester United on alert for big-name forward transfer after major development

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs on alert as it looks like Paulo Dybala is edging ever closer to leaving Juventus.

The Argentina international has failed to agree terms on a new contract with Juve, and is now looking increasingly likely to be a free agent next summer.

It seems no progress has been made by Juventus in terms of tying Dybala down, and Todo Fichajes claim that’s got Man Utd and Spurs ready to try to swoop for him.

Dybala has been linked with both these clubs before, while there’s also mention of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain keeping an eye on the 27-year-old’s situation.

Paulo Dybala is being linked with Manchester United and Tottenham
Dybala would be an interesting signing for United, perhaps giving them an upgrade on the out-of-form duo of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who could both be leaving soon.

Spurs, meanwhile, may want to target big names like this to convince Harry Kane of their ambition after he almost forced a move to Manchester City this summer.

