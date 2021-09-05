The fact that no teams came in with a really strong interest for James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window speaks volumes.

The best player at World Cup 2014, at just 30 years of age the Colombian still, theoretically, has a massive amount to give.

However, he’s long been a problem for managers other than Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to Everton in the first place.

Zinedine Zidane often relegated him to the bench for Real Madrid, and now Rafa Benitez won’t count on him for the Toffees, according to AS.

There is hope for him, however, assuming that he’s willing to move to the Turkish Superlig.

AS note that Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in his services, but the team who were once proud participants in the Champions League are now languishing third from bottom with three losses from their opening three games.

It’s expected that James will rebuff their approach though this will mean he’ll have to spend at least half a season on the bench.

Five months without playing any sort of competitive football is going to have a marked effect on his fitness, and to that end, he may not be seen as an attractive a proposition.

Having said that, even now clubs have turned their nose up, so perhaps his time at the elite level is over.